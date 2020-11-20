Girls basketball: Colonel Crawford rolls to 45-19 win over Northmor

GALION — After struggling to find its offense in the first half, the experience of Colonel Crawford took over in the second half, propelling the Eagles to a 45-19 victory over Northmor on Friday night.

The season-opening contest for both ballclubs was surrounded by uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, which has sidelined players from each program at various times in recent weeks.

“We were just excited to get back on the floor and play together as a team,” Eagles Head Coach Kyle Fenner said. “I thought we were a little nervous in the first half. We missed some shots that we don’t normally miss; we hadn’t been missing them in our scrimmages. We missed some free throws that we’ve got to make. I thought we calmed down and shot the ball a lot better in the second half. It was just nice to come down here and get a win.”

Northmor Head Coach Freddie Beachy was visibly frustrated following the game, stating that his ballclub, like many others, had been beset by a veritable laundry list of issues in the run-up to Friday’s game.

”Kids in quarantine. Kids coming back from quarantine. Kids being sick. Injuries,” Beachy said. “Everything. We started three sophomores, two juniors. The three sophomores have never played varsity. It showed. Hopefully they learned from it. That’s what I told them.”

Senior guard Allison Teglovic paced the Eagles with a game-high 17 points, dropping in 10 points in the second half as Colonel Crawford outgunned the Golden Knights 27-12 over the final two periods. Hannah Plesac added nine points. Jenna Maddy scored six points and Kayla Risner tallied five points.

Mallory Plesac, Ally Hocker, Brailey Horner, and Bayge Horner each chipped in two points.

Northmor junior Lexi Wenger led the Golden Knights with eight points. Paige Caudill and Emily Zeger scored four points apiece. Emilee Jordan had two points and Brooke Dennison had one point.

Colonel Crawford (1-0) opens the home portion of its schedule next Saturday against New London. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m.

Northmor (0-1) travels to Centerburg on Tuesday to kick off Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

In the junior varsity game, Colonel Crawford edged Northmor, 20-19.

Colonel Crawford's Ally Hocker (14) drives to the middle of the floor against Northmor's Paige Caudill (5) during the season-opening ballgame for both squads on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Northmor High School gymnasium. The Eagles outscored the Knights 27-12 in the second half and rolled to a 45-19 victory. Photos by Don Tudor | Special to the Sentinel