Runners off to state

Morrow County brought 37 runners to Pickerington North High School Saturday to compete in the regional cross country meet and 32 of them advanced to the state meet.

Both Mount Gilead teams earned regional titles for the second straight year. Both the Northmor boys and Cardington girls also advanced their teams to state, while both Highland squads and the Cardington boys’ team moved individuals on to this coming Saturday.

The first race of the day was the Division III boys’ meet, which was won by Mount Gilead by 13 points over second-place Fredericktown.

Michael Snopik led the Indians with an eighth-place finish in 16:54.4. Brett Shipman finished 15th in 17:03.7 and Eric Mowery took 19th in 17:15.3. Reed Supplee took 23rd in 17:28.6, while Parker Bartlett claimed 35th in 17:56.7. Also, Ethan Kemp ran 55th in 18:26.4 and Cole Hershner finished 76th with a time of 19:07.2.

The Northmor boys’ finished fifth with 163 points to claim the final state bid in the race. They edged Grandview Heights by a mere two points to qualify.

Leading the way for the Golden Knights was Lucas Weaver, who placed 38th in 18:00.3. Ryan Lehman took 40th in 18:05.9 and Kooper Keen finished 43rd in 18:06.7. Connor Radojcsics claimed 50th place in 18:16.9 and Bryce Cooper ran 62nd in 18:40.4. T.J. Diehl placed 72nd in 19:04.1 and Griffin Healea claimed 99th in 20:03.6 to round out the team’s runners.

Cardington also advanced their one runner competing this race. Mason White had the top finish of any local Division III boy, as he placed fifth with a time of 16:47.9.

Mount Gilead cruised to the title in the Division III girls’ race, finishing with 58 points, while second-place Liberty Union had 122. Cardington was third on the day with 169 points.

The Indians placed three runners in the top 10. Allison Johnson finished second in 19:34.2, Emily Hanft took fourth with a time of 19:46.7 and Michaela McGill claimed eighth in 20:12.6. Olivia Millisor placed 23rd in 20:41 and Selia Shipman ran 59th in 22:25.7. Also, Kamry Grandstaff took 91st in 23:46.4 and Karley Wallace finished 103rd in 24:10.1.

The Lady Pirates were paced by Louie Hallabrin, who ran third overall with a time of 19:34.2. Morgan White placed 35th in 21:24.9 and Gracie Meade finished 31st in 22:10.2. Hazel Jolliff took 58th place in 22:24.6, while Mikayla Linkous placed 107th in 24:14. Madison Brehm ran 132nd in 27:12.7 and Marlo Young finished 137th in 27:55.8.

As a team, the Highland boys were unable to advance out of the Division II race, as they finished 12th in a race where the top seven squads moved on to state. However, the Scots did send two runners to the state meet, as Hunter Bolton placed 20th in 17:06.5 and Joel Roberts took 23rd place with a time of 17:08.2. Also, Aaron Gannon was 86th in 18:19.4, Caleb Wetzel finished 99th in 18:30.1, Kaden Miller took 127th in 19:07.7, Tucker Tague ran 132nd in 19:16.1 and Grath Garee ran 146th in 19:36.3.

Highland also advanced their one girl runner who competed on the day. Running in the Division II girls’ race, Camberly Schade placed 17th with a time of 20:00.3 to move on to the state meet.

Emily Hanft had a top-10 finish in Saturday’s regional meet to assist Mount Gilead in cruising to a team title. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_emilyhanft.jpg Emily Hanft had a top-10 finish in Saturday’s regional meet to assist Mount Gilead in cruising to a team title. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Northmor’s Kooper Keen helps his team advance from regionals to the state meet. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_kooperkeen.jpg Northmor’s Kooper Keen helps his team advance from regionals to the state meet. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Louie Hallabrin and the rest of the Cardington girls’ cross country team will run in the state meet after finishing third in last week’s Division III regional meet. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_louiehallabrin.jpg Louie Hallabrin and the rest of the Cardington girls’ cross country team will run in the state meet after finishing third in last week’s Division III regional meet. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Eric Mowery helped Mount Gilead win a regional title on Saturday in the Division III cross country meet. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_ericmowery.jpg Eric Mowery helped Mount Gilead win a regional title on Saturday in the Division III cross country meet. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Cardington’s Mason White will return to the state meet again this year. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_masonwhite.jpg Cardington’s Mason White will return to the state meet again this year. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Hunter Bolton advanced to state for Highland in the Division II boys’ race Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_hunterbolton.jpg Hunter Bolton advanced to state for Highland in the Division II boys’ race Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Total of 32 get through regionals

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS