Football teams drop non-conference games

A late comeback pushed Plymouth past Northmor 28-23 on Friday night in a regular season football game.

After trailing 8-0 after the first quarter, the Golden Knights tied things up going into the half when Marcus Cortez hit Trenton Ramos for an 18-yard touchdown and Max Lower added a two-point conversion run.

A 52-yard scoring run by Lower and the sophomore second two-point conversion of the day made it 16-8 early in the third quarter, but Plymouth was able to get within a 16-14 margin by the start of the fourth.

Lower scored from two-yards out early in the period and Caleb Schnuerer added a point-after kick to put the Golden Knights up 23-14. Unfortunately for the locals, a touchdown by their opponents made it 23-20 and a safety turned it into a one-point game. Plymouth then struck last, scoring a touchdown with 1:18 left in regulation to go in front for the win.

Cortez completed nine passes for 110 yards and also ran for 44. Lower ran for 72 yards and had four receptions for 49 more; while Ramos caught three balls for 50 yards.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t overcome a slow start in falling 32-24 at Elgin on Friday.

The Pirates gave up two touchdowns, as well as a pair of two-point conversions, in falling behind 16-0 after the opening period of play. While they woke up in the second quarter, getting a one-yard scoring run by Kaiden Beach and a six-yard run by Nate Hickman for points, they would still trail 24-12 at the intermission.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Pirates closed within six points after Hickman hit Zach Lester for a 27-yard touchdown. However, Elgin would respond with a score to lead 32-18 with five minutes left in regulation. Hickman was able to hit Joe Denney for a 12-yard touchdown, but Cardington didn’t have enough time to score again.

Hickman completed 15 passes for 138 yards and also ran for 48. Both Lester and Trey Brininger tallied six receptions for 54 yards in the contest.

Highland Scots

Galion got out to a fast start in beating Highland by a 28-6 margin on Friday.

The Tigers scored twice in the first quarter as quarterback Wilson Frankhouse hit Hanif Donaldson for a 29-yard touchdown and then connected with Caleb Branstetter for a two-yard score. Garrett Ison, who was perfect on four extra-point attempts, added successful PATs to make it 14-0 after 12 minutes.

An 11-yard run by Frankhouse boosted the Galion lead to 21-0 at the half and neither team could score in the third quarter.

Highland got on the board in the fourth quarter with a four-yard touchdown run by Dane Nauman, but they wouldn’t be able to get any closer than a 21-6 margin. Galion would add an insurance touchdown late in the game on a 21-yard pass from Frankhouse to Donaldson.

For the Scots, Kadin Johnson completed 12 passes for 85 yards, while Nauman had a big day on the ground, recording 136 yards. Gavin Hankins, Wyatt Hornsby and Chase Ray all had two catches.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

