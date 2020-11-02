Highland, Cardington VB teams fall in district finals matches

On Saturday, Highland would not be able to get past Jonathan Alder. In the road district finals match, the Scots fell by a 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 margin to end their season at 22-2.

Against Jonathan Alder, Kendall Stover tallied 16 kills. Makenna Belcher finished with 11 kills and Abby Eusey contributed four kills and three blocks.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington’s season would come to an end in the district finals against Northridge. The Pirates fell in four sets by scores of 14-25, 28-26, 18-25 and 19-25.

Audrey Brininger finished with 19 kills, while Liz Long had 10 and Izzy Wickline finished with eight. Both Payton Goodman and Liz Long had four aces, while Cadie Long finished with three. Liz Long added 15 digs and Cadie Long had 13, while Kyleigh Bonnette finished with 39 assists and eight digs.