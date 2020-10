Tournament Schedule

Volleyball

Cardington (Division III): home vs. Worthington Christian, 10/28, 6 p.m.; vs. Northridge or Fairbanks at TBA, 10:31, 2:30 p.m. (if they beat Worthington Christian).

Highland (Division II): home vs. Hebron Lakewood, 10/29, 6 p.m.; vs. Jonathan Alder or Bloom-Carroll at TBA, 10/31, 2:30 p.m. (if they beat Lakewood).

Northmor (Division IV): home vs. Fisher Catholic, 10/27, 6 p.m.; home vs. Newark Catholic or Shekinah Christian, 10/31, 2:30 p.m. (if they beat Fisher Catholic).

Cross Country

Hosted by Pickerington North High School on 10/31: Division III boys, 9 a.m.; Division III girls, 10 a.m.; Division II boys, noon; Division II girls, 1 p.m.