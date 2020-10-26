Cardington wins big over Northridge

In a Friday night regular season game, Cardington endured a late start due to thunderstorms in order to dominate Northridge by a 54-13 count.

The Pirates scored early and often in the game, tallying 40 of their points in the first half. Trey Brininger got the team on the board with a 63-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. Nate Hickman added a two-point run to give the team an 8-0 lead.

It would be 14-0 by the end of the quarter, as Hickman scored six on a four-yard run. A scoring pass from Hickman to Ayden Plowman gave the team a 20-point lead. Northridge got on the board to trim their deficit to 20-7 midway through the period, but Cardington tallied three touchdowns before the half to put the game out of reach.

Hickman had scoring passes of 20 yards to Brininger and 60 yards to Ashton Plowman, while Ayden Plowman had a short run for six more points. The team also got a two-point conversion pass from Hickman to Brininger.

In the second half, which was played with a running clock, Cardington got a 61-yard pass from Hickman to Garrett Thompson and a five-yard run by Brininger for two more touchdowns. Hickman added a two-point run to account for the rest of his team’s 54 points.

Hickman completed 16 passes for 299 yards. Brininger ran for 94 yards on seven carries and also had six catches for 84 yards. Ashton Plowman caught four passes for 89 yards and Ayden Plowman ran for 51 yards. Also, Zach Lester had five catches for 72 yards and Thompson caught two for 68 yards.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS