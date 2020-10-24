Tigers topple Knights 27-6

Northmor’s offense struggled to move the ball as it fell to Seneca East 27-6 Saturday afternoon in a game moved from Friday night due to lightning.

Head coach Scott Armrose admitted that’s been the problem for his squad.

“Once again, inconsistency on offense is the story. We keep working to improve and our defense keeps us in football games.”

The Golden Knights managed just 51 net yards, including minus 27 yards rushing.

“But until we can consistently move the ball on offense, we’re going to struggle. That’s on me. I’m the offensive coordinator. I call the plays and it’s up to me to get things figured out,” he said.

Seneca East took a 13-0 lead at halftime and piled up 342 yards in total offense, with 249 coming on the ground. Jesse Beckman’s pair of one-yard touchdown runs gave the Tigers the lead.

Gavin Hargis lead the attack with 21 carries for 131 yards. The visitors had 18 first downs to Northmor’s eight.

After falling behind 19-0, Max Lower ran in from a yard out for the lone Knights’ TD with 9:49 left in the game. Lower had eight yards on 13 carries.

Trenton Ramos had five catches for 34 yards with quarterback Marcus Cortez hitting on 8-of-31 pass attempts for 78 yards. Ramos added an interception for Northmor.

Armrose credited his team’s effort this season.

“We asked an awful lot of our kids that aren’t natural, to keep the distance and wear these masks. They saw the opportunity to play football and were willing to do whatever they needed to do, and I appreciate that out of these guys.”

The Golden Knights (2-7) finish the season Friday at Plymouth.

“It’s not the season we wanted this year. We take lot of pride in the things we do. But no matter the circumstances or the record, our kids continue to fight and play hard all game long,” Armrose said.

A pass is just beyond the reach of Trenton Ramos in the second half of Northmor’s 27-6 loss to Seneca East Saturday afternoon. Caleb Heiser defends for the Tigers. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_Ramos-2.jpg A pass is just beyond the reach of Trenton Ramos in the second half of Northmor’s 27-6 loss to Seneca East Saturday afternoon. Caleb Heiser defends for the Tigers. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel