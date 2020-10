The Gilead Christian volleyball team earned a 25-22, 25-15, 25-23 win on Tuesday. The team also honored its seniors prior to the contest. They are Maria Breker, Hannah Caldwell, Isabel Hertz and Laura Lastoria.

