Cardington CC runs Saturday

The Cardington cross country team competed Saturday in a quad meet hosted by Highland, with the girls’ team finishing first and the boys’ squad running fourth.

Loey Hallabrin won the race for the Lady Pirates with a time of 19:46. Morgan White was fourth in 21:21 and Gracie Meade took sixth in 21:54. Hazel Jolliff finished 11th in 22:42, Mikayla Linkous took 18th in 25:16, Maddie Brehm placed 22nd in 25:49 and Marlo Young ran 26th in 26:20.

In the boys race, Mason White paced the Pirates by winning in 16:15. Michael Rose ran 12th in 18:36, while Kaleb Meade took 21st in 19:13 and Austin Henthorn ran 24th in 19:34. Also, Devin Gheen was 33rd in 20:04, Ryan Clinger placed 41st in 22:42, Bryce Moodispaugh ran 49th in 24:25 and James Hallabrin finished 53rd in 26:10.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS