Due to the Mount Gilead school district having issues with COVID-19, it was decided to move the KMAC cross country championships to Kokosing Dam.

The meet will still be held on Saturday, Oct. 17. The schedule is: junior high boys, 9:30 a.m.; junior high girls, 10 a.m.; high school boys, 10:45 a.m.; high school girls, 11:30 a.m.

Information received from the KMAC.