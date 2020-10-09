Golfers compete in district meets

The golf season ended for Morrow County’s three district-qualifying golfers on Thursday.

Grant Bentley of Northmor and Steven Street of Mount Gilead took part in the Division III district hosted by Denison Golf Club. Bentley tied for 20th place with a score of 90, while Street tied for 28th by shooting 97. Only the top team and top individual not on that team moved on to the state meet.

In the Division II district meet, also held at Denison Golf Club, Highland’s Emerson Grassbaugh shot 90, which tied him for 24th place. Like the Division III meet, only the top team and top individual not on that team moved on to state.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.

