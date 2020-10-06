OHSAA makes changes to fall tournaments

In the OHSAA’s Board of Directors meeting held Thursday, various adjustments were made to the 2020 fall sports tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other than the expanded football playoffs.

For cross country, regional and state tournaments will be spread over two days. Division III teams will run on Friday afternoons (Oct. 30 for regionals and Nov. 6 for state), while Division I and II teams will compete on Saturdays (Oct. 31 for regionals and Nov. 7 for state).

In addition, current orders by the Ohio Department of Health limits the number of runners in a race to 150 athletes, which is less than typical for regional and state competitions. If the OHSAA’s variance request is not approved, races will be run in two sections. This year, the state meet will be hosted by Fortress Obetz.

At all levels of the golf postseason, tickets are required for entrance and must be purchased in advance. There will be a limit of two tickets available for each qualifier at most tournaments. State venues remain the same, with Division III boys golfing at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury and Division I and II boys and girls competing at The Ohio State University Golf Club.

There still is a certain amount of uncertainty for both soccer and volleyball, as the state championships venue for both sports has not been finalized. Traditional hosts MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus (soccer) and Wright State University in Dayton (volleyball) may or may not wind up hosting those events.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

