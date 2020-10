By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls’ soccer team’s five-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday when Columbus School for Girls topped them by a 5-0 margin.

In the contest, Kayley Smith finished with 12 saves. CSG scored twice in the first half and added three scores in the second.

