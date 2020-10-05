MG, Northmor win Saturday XC races

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Both Mount Gilead cross country teams finished first out of four squads when the school hosted their annual Ron Thill Invitational.

The boys won with 31 points, while second place Grandview Heights had 62. Michael Snopik led the team by running third in 16:31.28. Brett Shipman was fourth in 16:34.63, while Eric Mowery finished sixth in 16:51.54 and Reed Supplee took seventh in 17:03.29. Parker Bartlett finished 11th in 17:43.76, Ethan Kemp took 12th in 17:56.87 and Seamus Walsh took 14th in 18:26.51.

Also, Cole Hershner was 16th, Colson Chapman was 17th, Tyler Knight was 20th, Ethan Honzo was 23rd, Philip Emberg was 24th, Bradley Butcher was 26th, Luke Fraizer was 32nd, Joel Conrad was 33rd, Colt Hedrick was 34th, Samuel Baer was 43rd, Mason Kidwell was 46th, Joshua Davis was 50th and Landon Spoon was 56th.

The girls’ team finished with 24 points, while Grandview Heights had 63 for second place.

Allison Johnson finished first in the race with a time of 19:05.95, while Emily Hanft took second in 19:23.39 and Michaela McGill ran third in 19:35.67. Olivia Millisor claimed sixth place in 20:00.65, while Selia Shipman took 12th in 22:12.57. Kamry Grandstaff finished 15th in 22:25.37 and Karley Wallace took 19th in 22:54.88.

Also, Rebeka Clark was 31st, Meaghan Clapper was 37th, Adriana Tinch was 41st and Amber Snow was 43rd.

Buckeye Central Invitational

The Northmor boys finished first in Saturday’s 13-team Buckeye Central Invitational.

Kooper Keen finished in second place for the Golden Knights in 17:01.61, while Connor Radojcsics claimed eighth in 17:13.07. Griffin Healea took 13th with a time of 17:38.15, while Ryan Lehman placed 14th in 17:38.6 and Bryce Cooper ran 18th in 17:50.86. T.J. Diehl finished 23rd in 17:56.07 and Jed Adams took 48th in 19:00.16.

Also, Dylan Amens was 60th and Grant Bentley was 87th.

The girls’ team took third place out of eight squads. Leading the team was Lauren Johnson, who finished 13th in 20:36.88. Riley Johnson finished 14th in 20:43.8 and Kristie Wright took 15th in 21:01.15. Julia Kanagy was 17th in 21:03.31, while Emilee Jordan ran 20th in 21:25.55, Maddison Yaussy claimed 37th in 22:33.97 and Olivia Goodson finished 44th in 23:11.21.

Also, Sydney Kelley was 46th, Hannah Kanagy was 67th and Kelbie McDonald was 81st.

Pickerington North invitational

Both Cardington and Highland competed at the Pickerington North Invitational on Saturday.

Cardington competed in the Group 2 varsity races, with the girls taking third out of nine teams and the boys finishing sixth out of nine.

Loey Hallabrin claimed third place overall in 20:34, while Morgan White took seventh in 21:41. Gracie Meade finished 14th in 22:04, Hazel Jolliff ran 21st in 22:43 and Marlo Young ran 51st in 25:22. Also, Mikayla Linkous placed 53rd in 25:29 and Maddie Brehm finished 62nd in 26:41.

In the boys’ race, Mason White took second overall in 16:29. Michael Rose finished 34th in 18:48 and Kaleb Meade ran 49th in 19:14. Austin Henthorn took 62nd in 19:39 and Devin Gheen ran 71st in 19:50, while James Hallabrin was 120th in 22:54 and Ryan Clinger ran 122nd in 23:27.

Also, Bryce Moodispaugh was 133rd.

Highland ran in the Group 3 races. The boys’ team was fifth out of 11 teams, while the girls took 10th out of 10.

Hunter Bolton placed fourth for the boys with a time of 17:07.1, while Joel Roberts ran sixth in 17:23.7. Caleb Wetzel finished 22nd in 18:23.9, Corban Benedict took 46th in 19:25.2 and Tucker Tague was 47th in 19:25.6. Kaden Miller claimed 54th in 19:42.7, while Grath Garee placed 57th in 19:47.6.

Also, Andrew Ward was 68th, Daniel Grandstaff was 86th, Russell Martin was 93rd, Zakye Mallow was 119th and Harken Peck was 132nd.

In the girls’ race, Camberly Schade finished ninth in 21:03.2 and Mia White took 10th in 21:03.3. Hannah Wagner was 78th in 27:05.5, Greer Orr took 82nd in 27:28, Kelsea Whisman finished 27:30.6 and Madison Howard claimed 95th in 28:26.7.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS