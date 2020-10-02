Pirates overcome Indians; both teams eye playoffs

MOUNT GILEAD — Cardington coach Tod Brininger is no stranger to post-season play, having guided softball teams into the state tournament on several occasions.

Following the Pirates 28-6 win over rival Mount Gilead Friday night, Brininger quickly turned his sights to Lancaster Fisher Catholic, who they host in a Division VII first-round playoff game.

“I’ve already watched four of their games on YouTube.” he said. “We are going to break down film Saturday, see what we did right and wrong and meet on Sunday afternoon to put our plan together.”

“Obviously this is the first playoff game in our history. I think we earned it. We wanted to be in the top eight in our region.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the Pirates struck first with a 9-yard slant from Nate Hickman to Trey Brininger that made it 6-0 with 8:28 to go in the first half.

Hickman hit on three pass completions for 61 yards on that drive, including a 46-yard toss to Zach Lester.

Joe Denney rambled 13 yards for another score to put the visitors on top 12-0 at halftime.

“We were moving the ball. We had big, big plays called back. Whenever you play Mount Gilead it’s always a tough game regardless of who’s up and who’s down. They’re scrappy. Missing two weeks hurts them, but we knew we were in a battle,” Brininger said.

Coming off tough losses to East Knox and Highland, the Indians (0-4) hung tough.

“I thought our effort was tremendous. We battled from start to finish. I can’t overstate how proud I am of their ability to battle,” Trainer said.

Playing just their fourth game, the Indians had to overcome penalties and turnovers.

Brininger’s second TD came with 7:52 left in the third quarter on a 13-yard run. He added the two-point conversion catch for a 20-0 Cardington lead.

Freshman quarterback Elijah Chafin started for the Indians in place of the injured Carter Kennon.

“Elijah is doing a good job. He’s getting his baptism by fire, so to speak. Obviously the game’s a lot faster than what it was in junior high or jayvee-wise. He made mistakes, but everybody made mistakes tonight.”

Chafin scored the Indians lone touchdown, a one-yard run with two minutes left in the third period.

“He’s going to have opportunities to make big plays for us in the future. He had some real nice runs for us in the third quarter and again in the fourth quarter. He brings a lot of his talents to the game.”

The final score came with 50 seconds left in the third when Garrett Thompson returned a Mount Gilead fumble 86 yards.

“We just keep saying when we get our first win it’s gonna be pretty darn sweet.” Trainer said. “Every game we’ve made mistakes that hurt ourselves, penalties, turnovers, misalignments or blown assignments. We got better from a week ago and we’ll keep getting better.”

Mount Gilead, seeded 24th, will play on the road on Saturday against ninth-seeded Lore City Buckeye Trail, Region 23 of Division VI.

“We get an extra day of practice. We’ll do our walk-through on Friday instead of Thursday.”

Brininger wants his team excited to be in a playoff game.

“I want to jump right into that and have them feel it. I tried it the other way and the nerves go crazy by game day. This is our next step in this program.”

Cardington wide receiver Trey Brininger picks up yardage in the first quarter Friday night. Pursuing are Mount Gilead’s Andy Williamson, Chuy Rubio and Devon Hill. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_Hickman-1.jpg Cardington wide receiver Trey Brininger picks up yardage in the first quarter Friday night. Pursuing are Mount Gilead’s Andy Williamson, Chuy Rubio and Devon Hill. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel