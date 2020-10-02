Highland handles Fredericktown in volleyball

By Rob Hamilton

Highland earned their second win of the week on Thursday when they visited Fredericktown and came away with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 win.

In the first set, Ashlynn Belcher tallied four aces, while Kendall Stover had five kills and Makenna Belcher added four. Abby Eusey paced the team in the second set with an 11-point run, while Ashlynn Belcher had a strong third set with four kills and three aces.

For the match, Stover had 10 kills, while Makenna Belcher had eight and Ashlynn Belcher finished with seven kills and seven aces. Eusey tallied seven kills and three aces and Emma West finished with four kills and three blocks. Also, Cassady Sagar had four kills, Brylinn Tuggle added 12 digs and Zoya Winkelfoos had three aces.

