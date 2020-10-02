Highland golf advances one to districts

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland boys’ golf team barely missed out on a trip to districts, as they placed seventh at their sectional meet at Turnberry on Thursday. The top six teams moved on.

However, one Scot did advance, as Emerson Grassbaugh shot 81 to move on as an individual. Also golfing for the Scots were Drew Santo (93), Owen Mott (94), Bryce Rinehart (96) and Garrett Fitzpatrick (101).

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS