Scot volleyball picks up home win over Cardington

Highland got off to a fast start against visiting Cardington on Tuesday and finished their volleyball match with a 25-6, 25-16, 25-21 win that improved their record to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in the KMAC.

The Scots, ranked third in the state for Division II, got an 11-0 run in the first set that was keyed by Zoya WInkelfoos to take a 1-0 lead. They won the second set behind nine kills from Kendall Stover and then took the third set to complete the sweep.

Stover finished with 12 kills in the match, while Makenna Belcher had 10 kills and two blocks. Ashlynn Belcher finished with nine kills and Emma West added eight kills and two blocks. Also, Cassady Sagar finished with five kills and Winkelfoos tallied five aces.

For Cardington, Audrey Brininger had seven kills, while Izzy Wickline added six and Maddie Linkous finished with five, as well as two aces. Cadie Long had 10 digs and Liz Long finished with nine digs. Also, Kyleigh Bonnette contributed 20 assists.

