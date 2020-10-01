Highland girls’ soccer wins fifth straight

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland’s boys’ soccer team earned a 3-3 tie at River Valley on Monday.

Both teams scored twice in the first half, with the Scots getting goals from Zane Sheets and Dylan Thomas. Thomas scored again in the second half to give Highland a 3-2 lead, but the Vikings were able to score with 17 minutes left in regulation and neither team could break that tie.

The Lady Scots increased their current win streak to five games when they hosted Mansfield St. Peter’s on Wednesday and picked up a 4-1 win.

It was 2-0 at the half thanks to a pair of goals by Emma Hinkle. St. Peter’s scored early in the second half to get within one goal, but Hinkle saved the day for Highland, scoring two more goals in a 20-minute span to put the game out of reach.

For the season, Hinkle now has a school record with 19 goals for the 7-3-1 Scots.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS