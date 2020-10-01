Football teams get playoff match-ups

All four Morrow County football teams will be in action on either Oct. 9 or 10 in the first round of the 2020 OHSAA football playoffs.

For the 2020 season, all interested teams will be allowed to compete in the postseason, which begins earlier this year as a result of that decision. Two local teams will start at home, while the other two will open their postseason with road contests.

In Division IV, Highland earned the 17th seed in Region 15. They will start on the road against 16th-seeded Warsaw River View on Saturday, Oct. 10. The winner of that game will travel to top-seeded St. Clairsville on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Northmor and Mount Gilead play in Region 23 of Division VI. The Golden Knights, seeded 15th, will open at home against future KMAC rival Loudonville, the 18th seed, on Saturday, Oct. 10. The winner will travel to second-seeded Centerburg on Oct. 17. Mount Gilead, seeded 24th, will play on the road on Oct. 10 against ninth-seeded Lore City Buckeye Trail. The winner plays either eighth-seeded Africentric or 25th-seeded KIPP Columbus.

In Region 27 of Division VII, Cardington will open at home on Friday, Oct. 9, as the 13th seed. They will play 20th-seeded Fisher Catholic with the winner playing at fourth-seeded Danville on Oct. 16.

All playoff games will begin at 7 p.m.

Information received from the OHSAA.

