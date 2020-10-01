Bentley, Street advance to district golf meet

By Rob Hamilton

Two Division III golfers in Morrow County advanced out of sectionals to districts when their sectional meet was held on Tuesday at Darby Creek Golf Course.

Steven Street of Mount Gilead and Grant Bentley of Mount Gilead both shot 83 in the meet to earn two of the six individual qualifying spots allocated to golfers not on one of the six district-qualifying teams.

Northmor finished ninth out of 14 teams, while Cardington was 13th. Mount Gilead didn’t have enough golfers to field a full team.

Bentley’s score of 83 led the Golden Knights, while Ethan Branch shot 102 and Preston Harbolt scored 104. Also, Logan Mariotti had a round of 124 and Ryan Diehl shot 145.

For Cardington, Silas Horton shot 112 to lead the team. A.J. Hall shot 125 and Eric Hamilton had a round of 129. Tyler Kintz shot 138 and Bradley West scored 139.

Street’s round of 83 paced the Indians, while Graham Sherbourne shot 119 and Rusten Benson had a round of 123.

Girls’ Golf

Local girls’ golfers competed at Mill Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, with the Highland Scots taking sixth place overall out of nine teams. The top three teams in the meet advanced to districts, as well as the top three individuals not on a qualifying team.

Annabelle Zerby led the Scots with a round of 110, while Mallory Jones shot 111 and Katie Schmidt had a score of 116. Savannah Fitzpatrick shot 121 and Adrienne Porter scored 125.

Northmor and Mount Gilead also had golfers competing in the meet. For the Golden Knights, Braelyn Ingles shot 125, while Kylie Gekler had a round of 135 and Brooklyn Kissling scored 145.

Mount Gilead’s Madison Murphy had the best score of local golfers, as she finished with a round of 107.

