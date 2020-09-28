Highland soccer teams have good week

The Highland girls’ soccer team topped Galion on Wednesday by a 2-1 margin.

They took an early lead on a goal by Izzy Arnett-Tomasek, but Galion tied things up going into the half. However, the Scots were able to get a second goal by Arnett-Tomasek in the second half to finish on top in the match.

The boys’ team finished the night with a 1-1 tie with the Tigers. Galion took the lead in the first half, but Highland was able to force a tie when they scored on a second-half goal by Mason Keller.

The games with Galion were used as a fundraiser to donate money for the fight against MS and raised over $1500.

Both teams picked up Saturday wins at Pleasant.

The girls fell into a 3-0 deficit at the half, but rallied for five second half goals to win 5-3 and improve their record to 6-3-1.

Emma Hinkle started the Scot comeback and Arnett-Tomasek brought them within a one-goal margin. Another goal by Hinkle tied the match and both of those two players would add one more score each as Highland surged in front to claim the win.

The boys’ team had an easier time, taking a 3-0 lead into the half and finishing on top by a 6-2 margin.

Xavier Privette got the scoring started for Highland and both Aiden Ward and Austin Smith added scores to give the Scots a large lead at the half.

Privette added another goal in the second half and Smith picked up two more to give him his fourth hat trick on the season.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS