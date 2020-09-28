Scot golf finishes regular season

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland was edged by Ontario on Wednesday, falling by a 154-163 margin.

Luke Cain led the team by shooting 39, while Emerson Grassbaugh and Garrett FItzpatrick both shot 41. Drew Santo shot 42, Bryce Rinehart had a round of 43 and Owen Mott scored 44 to round out the varsity.

With that match, the Scots finish their regular season with a 33-9 record. They also finished second to Centerburg in the KMAC with a 25-5 record.

