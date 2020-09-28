Northmor runners at Ontario

Northmor’s cross country teams ran at Ontario’s Bill Brown Invitational on Saturday, with the girls placing third out of nine teams and the boys taking fourth out of 13.

The Lady Golden Knights were led by Riley Johnson, who was 14th overall in 21:52.21. Lauren Johnson placed 19th in 22:13.6, while Julia Kanagy ran 20th in 22:30.73. Kristie Wright was 27th in 23:25.64 and Emilee Jordan claimed 31st in 23:38.35, while Olivia Goodson placed 36th in 24:09.86 and Maddison Yaussy took 43rd in 24:41.01.

Also, Hannah Kanagy was 67th and Kelbie McDonald was 89th.

In the boys’ race, Lucas Weaver took 17th in 18:32.79 and Kooper Keen ran 19th with a time of 18:40.39. Connor Radojcsics claimed 21st in 18:46.38, Ryan Lehman placed 33rd in 19:24.55 and Griffin Healea claimed 35th in 19:29.42. T.J. Diehl ran 45th in 20:00.76 and Bryce Cooper took 48th in 20:10.77.

Also, Jed Adams was 61st, Dylan Amens was 83rd and Grant Bentley was 95th.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

