Football teams struggle on Friday

Competing at unbeaten Centerburg, the Cardington Pirates got off to a slow start and were unable to recover in falling by a 35-6 score.

The Trojans scored three times in the first quarter to lead 21-0 after 12 minutes of action. Cardington (2-3 on the season) rallied for six in the third quarter when Nate Hickman connected with Trey Brininger on an 11-yard touchdown.

Unfortunately for the team, they would be unable to build on that score and the Trojan added a pair of scores in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

Hickman completed nine passes for 120 yards in the game, with Ashton Plowman getting four receptions for 82 of that total and Brininger adding two for 15. Joe Denney led the team on the ground with 44 yards, while both Aiden Plowman and Kaiden Beach ran for 27.

Mount Gilead Indians

East Knox scored early and often against visiting Mount Gilead on Friday night in picking up a 56-7 win.

The 0-3 Indians found themselves in a 22-0 hole after 12 minutes and watched East Knox pile on 20 more points in the second quarter to lead 42-0 at the half. The Bulldogs added one score in each of the third and fourth quarters before Mount Gilead tallied a touchdown late in the game. Carter Kennon had an 11-yard completion to Paul Butterman to account for those points, with Garrett Lamb-Hart adding the extra point.

Both Kennon and Elijah Chafin completed three passes for a total of 32 yards, with 31 of that total going to Butterman on five receptions. Matthew Bland’s 18 yards led the team on the ground.

Highland Scots

Highland fell into an early hole and couldn’t get out of it in losing 29-6 at Danville on Friday.

In seeing their record drop to 2-3 on the season, the Scots gave up eight points in the first quarter and two touchdowns in the second to find themselves down by a 22-0 margin.

Late in the second, Kadin Johnson was able to hook up with Landon Remmert for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 22-6, but the Scots couldn’t take that momentum into the second half. Over the final 24 minutes, the only points put on the board were from a touchdown by the Blue Devils.

Highland finished with 230 yards in the game, with 178 coming from the arm of Johnson on 13 completions. Remmert had five catches for 94 yards, while Cody Matthews had four for 27 and Jay Melchiori contributed three for 52. On the ground, Dane Nauman finished with 44 yards.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

