By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland claimed a 176-213 win at Mount Gilead in Tuesday golf action.

Emerson Grassbaugh was the medalist for the Scots, shooting 40 in the match. Bryce Rinehart followed with a 44, while Owen Mott shot 45. Both Drew Santo and Garrett Fitzpatrick finished with rounds of 47 and Luke Cain rounded out the team with a 53.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS