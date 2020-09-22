Golfers compete Monday; tournament draws set

By Rob Hamilton

The Northmor golf team claimed wins over Cardington and Mount Gilead on Monday.

The Golden Knights finished with 179 shots, while Mount Gilead shot 222 and Cardington had 226.

Ethan Branch led Northmor with a round of 41, while Grant Bentley shot 43. Preston Harbolt scored 47, Logan Mariotti shot 48 and Ryan Diehl finished with 61 strokes to round out the team’s performance.

MG’s Steven Street had the best performance of the day, shooting 38. Madison Hursey scored 52, Graham Sherbourne shot 62 and Ruston Benson finished with 70 shots.

For Cardington, Silas Horton led the way by shooting 47. A.J. Hall had a round of 58, while Bradley West shot 60, Eric Hamilton and Tyler Kintz both had rounds of 61 and Devonn Howard shot 68.

Highland Scots

The Highland golf team split with Centerburg and East Knox on Monday as the team honored seniors Owen Mott, Bryce Rinehart and Drew Santo. All three are four-year lettermen competing in their final home match.

Santo was the medalist, shooting 36 for the Scots, who finished with a team total of 168. Emerson Grassbaugh followed with a round of 39, while Rinehart shot 46 and Mott scored 47. Also, both Garrett Fitzpatrick and Luke Cain shot 53.

Tournament Draws

The Central District golf tournament draws were recently announced.

In boys’ golf, Highland will compete at Pickerington’s Turnberry Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 1, in the Division II sectional. They will tee off from the first tee beginning at 9 a.m.

Cardington, Northmor and Mount Gilead all will be in the Division III sectional hosted by Darby Creek Golf Course, Marysville, on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Northmor and Cardington will start on the first tee at 9 a.m., while Mount Gilead’s three golfers will be on the 10th tee, starting at 9:50 a.m.

Local girls will compete in the Division II sectional at Mill Creek Golf Course, Ostrander. Northmor will tee off at 9 a.m. from the first tee, while Highland will start at the same time from the 10th tee. Mount Gilead has one golfer who will start from the first tee at 10:30 a.m.

