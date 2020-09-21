Local VB teams have strong showings

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland tallied a 25-5, 25-13, 25-12 win over host Danville on Thursday.

Kendall Stover finished with 13 kills, while Makenna Belcher picked up six kills and four aces. Ashlynn Belcher contributed seven kills and two aces, while Abby Eusey had six kills and three aces.

The Scots made it a four-win week on Saturday, as they were able to power past Big Walnut by scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-20.

Stover finished with 12 kills and two blocks for Highland and Makenna Belcher contributed 11 kills, four aces and a pair of blocks.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington picked up a pair of 3-0 sweeps in volleyball last week, topping East Knox and Centerburg.

Over the two matches, Liz Long finished with 12 kills, seven aces and 21 digs. Audrey Brininger finished with 25 kills and Izzy Wickline tallied 19 kills and seven blocks. All three played in five of the six sets over those two matches.

Head coach Ryan Treese cited Jadine Mills for her performance in replacing injured setter Kyleigh Bonnette. She finished with 33 assists in each match as a starter. He also credited Maddie Linkous, Ashlee Tharp and Kayleigh Ufferman for their performances.

Gilead Christian Eagles

The varsity Gilead Christian volleyball team played on Friday against Kingsway Christian.

They won in five sets by scores of 15-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19 and 18-16.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS