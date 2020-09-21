Cardington runners in action

Competing in a Saturday quad meet, the Cardington girls took second place and the boys were third.

The Lady Pirates were led by Loey Hallabrin, who ran second in 19:25. Morgan White was fourth in 20:57, while Gracie Meade placed 11th in 21:44. Hazel Jolliff took 15th in 22:38, Marlo Young finished 24th in 24:29 and Maddie Brehm took 32nd in 26:08.

For the boys, Mason White ran second in 15:53.63 to pace the effort. Michael Rose was 13th in 18:23.06 and Kaleb Meade finished 14th in 18:23.56. Austin Hallabrin ran 23rd in 19:23, while Devin Gheen finished 27th in 19:51, Ryan Clinger placed 33rd in 21:57 and Jimi Hallabrin took 35th in 22:45.

Also, Brice Moodispaugh was 40th and Sam West was 26:03.

