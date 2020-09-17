MG, Cardington golf teams compete with Centerburg

By Rob Hamilton

Both Mount Gilead and Cardington competed against Centerburg in golf on Wednesday.

Centerburg won the match-up with 156 shots, while Mount Gilead scored 208 and Cardington finished with a total of 217. The Trojans also had the match medalist, as Landon Griffith shot 36 on the day.

For MG, Steven Street finished with a round of 40, while Graham Sherbourne shot 52 and both Ruston Benson and Madison Hursey scored 58.

Cardington was paced by Silas Horton’s round of 49. Eric Hamilton shot 54, Bradley West scored 56 and Tyler Kintz finished with 58 shots. Also, Devonn Howard shot 62 and A.J. Hall had a round of 66.

