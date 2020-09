By Rob Hamilton

Highland earned another golf win on Tuesday, defeating Fredericktown by a 185-197 margin.

Emerson Grassbaugh shot 43 to lead the team, while Drew Santo shot 45 and Luke Cain scored 48. Bryce Rinehart shot 49 and was followed by Owen Mott (53) and Garrett Fitzpatrick (54).

Rob Hamilton can be reached at @SportsMCS