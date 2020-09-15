Highland VB opens week with non-league win

By Rob Hamilton

Highland moved to 9-0 on Monday night when they topped Ontario by a 3-0 count in volleyball.

The Scots, currently ranked fourth in the state in Division II, beat the 8-2 Warriors by scores of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-13. Abby Eusey finished with seven kills, two aces and two blocks, while Kendall Stover tallied 13 kills and three aces. Makenna Belcher recorded five aces and three blocks, Cassady Sagar added six kills and Emma West finished with five kills and three blocks.

