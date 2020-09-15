Highland golfers get win over Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

Highland and Centerburg both earned victories over Northmor in golf on Monday.

The Scots claimed a 174-205 win over Northmor, while Centerburg’s total of 153 also bested the Golden Knights.

For Highland, Drew Santo was medalist against Northmor with a round of 39. Emerson Grassbaugh shot 40 and Owen Mott followed with a round of 47. Garrett Fitzpatrick shot 48 and both Bryce Rinehart and Luke Cain scored 49.

Northmor’s Grant Bentley shot 44 to lead his team. Ethan Branch shot 51 and Preston Harbolt scored 54. Also, Logan Mariotti had a round of 56 and Ryan Diehl shot 67.

