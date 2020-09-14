Cardington girls have busy VB week

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington picked up three wins in as many days in volleyball last week.

On Tuesday, they claimed a 3-0 win over Danville and repeated that on Wednesday against East Knox. Thursday, the team edged Northmor by a 3-2 count.

Head coach Ryan Treese noted that a number of his players had good performances during that time. Audrey Brininger had 10 kills in two sets against Danville and recorded 17 against River Valley and 20 against Northmor. He cited Izzy Wickline for dominating the net and controlling the front row and added that Kyleigh Bonnette ran a very effective offense in all three contests. Also, against Northmor, he felt Maddie Linkous had her best match of the season with 11 kills, including three important ones in the fifth set.

Highland Scots

Highland claimed a three-set win over Mount Gilead Thursday, taking the sets by scores of 25-7, 25-8 and 25-10.

Makenna Belcher finished with 11 kills, while Cassady Sagar had seven and Ashlynn Belcher finished with six. Kendall Stover added four kills and four blocks and Abby Eusey picked up three of each and Emma West had two kills and two blocks. Also, Zoya Winkelfoos picked up eight aces and two kills.

