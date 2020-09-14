Highland soccer teams play Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

Both Highland soccer teams lost matches on Saturday.

Competing at home against Clear Fork, the boys’ squad fell by a 4-3 margin. Both teams scored once in the first half, with Austin Smith recording the Scot goal.

After falling behind early in the second half, Ashton Smith tied things up with a goal. Clear Fork would score two straight to take a 4-2 lead, but Colton Gustafson brought the team within one. Unfortunately for the team, they would not be able to even the score.

The girls’ team hosted Licking Valley and fell by a 3-0 count. The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first half and turned that into a three-goal win. For Highland, freshman Kayley Smith recorded nine saves.

