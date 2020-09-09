MG runners tops at Northmor

Northmor hosted Morrow County rivals Mount Gilead and Cardington, as well as Clear Fork, on Tuesday.

MG claimed wins in both the boys’ and girls’ meet, while Northmor was second in both races and Cardington placed third in both.

In the boys’ meet, Mount Gilead had the minimum of 15 points, while Northmor scored 56, Cardington had 67 and Clear Fork scored 110. The girls’ meet saw the Indians tally 23, while Northmor had 53, Cardington scored 60 and Clear Fork had 90.

Michael Snopik won for the Indians in 17:30, while Brett Shipman was second in 17:39. Eric Mowery took third in 18:17, Reed Supplee placed fourth in 18:58 and Parker Bartlett took fifth in 19:23. Colson Chapman took ninth in 20:18, while Cole Hershner ran 10th in 20:19.

Also, Seamus Walsh was 12th, Tyler Knight was 14th, Bradley Butcher was 17th, Philip Emberg was 19th, Luke Fraizer was 23rd, Joel Conrad was 25th, Quade Harris was 26th, Nathan Smith was 31st, Colt Hedrick was 34th, Samuel Baer was 37th, Mason Kidwell was 39th, Landon Spoon was 46th and Joshua Davis was 47th.

The top runner for the Lady Indians was Allison Johnson, who won the race in 19:20. Emily Hanft was second in 21:09 and Michaela McGill took third in 21:33. Olivia Millisor finished fifth in 22:16, while Karley Wallace was 12th in 25:04 and Selia Shipman claimed 14th in 25:17. Kamry Grandstaff placed 20th in 26:59 and Rebeka Clark claimed 28th in 29:49.

Also, Meaghan Clapper was 29th and Adriana Tinch was 30th.

Leading the Northmor girls was Riley Johnson, who took seventh place in 23:20, while Julia Kanagy ran eighth in 23:24. Lauren Johnson claimed 10th in 23:56, Maddison Yaussy placed 13th in 25:08 and Emilee Jordan was 15th in 25:43. Olivia Goodson placed 19th in 26:44 and Kristie Wright took 21st in 27:15.

Also, Sydney Kelley was 24th, Hannah Kanagy was 27th and Kelbie McDonald was 32nd.

Northmor’s boys were led by Lucas Weaver, who ran sixth in 19:47. Kooper Keen took 11th in 20:47, while T.J. Diehl finished 13th in 21:03 and Bryce Cooper ran 15th in 21:08. Ryan Lehman placed 16th with a time of 21:22, Connor Radojcsics was 18th in 21:27 and Griffin Healea was 22nd in 22:03.

Also, Jed Adams was 33rd, Dylan Amens was 35th and Tyler Parsons was 48th.

For the Lady Pirates, Loey Hallabrin placed fourth in 22:02, while Morgan White was sixth in 23:14. Gracie Meade ran 11th in 24:17 and Hazel Jollifff finished 17th in 26:10. Also, Marlo Young finished 22nd in 27:24 and Maddie Brehm took 26th in 29:12.

The boys were led by Mason White, who finished seventh in 20:11. Michael Rose placed eighth in 20:15, Kaleb Meade took 20th in 21:40 and Devin Gheen ran 21st in 22:00. Austin Henthorn finished 24th in 22:18, while Ryan Clinger was 38th in 24:39 and Jimi Hallabrin claimed 42nd in 26:18.

Also, Sam West was 45th and Bryce Moodispaugh took 49th.

Michael Snopik won the boys’ race at Northmor on Tuesday. Mount Gilead claimed wins in both the girls’ and boys’ meets. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_michaelsnopik.jpg Michael Snopik won the boys’ race at Northmor on Tuesday. Mount Gilead claimed wins in both the girls’ and boys’ meets. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Northmor’s Julia Kanagy was one of her team’s top runners in Tuesday’s quadrangular cross country meet. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_juliakanagy.jpg Northmor’s Julia Kanagy was one of her team’s top runners in Tuesday’s quadrangular cross country meet. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Morgan White prepares to cross the finish line for Cardington Tuesday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_morganwhite.jpg Morgan White prepares to cross the finish line for Cardington Tuesday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS