Highland VB wins 100th straight league match

The Highland volleyball team won its 100th straight league match dating back to October 2012 on Tuesday when they topped Fredericktown in three sets. That is the fourth longest streak in Ohio volleyball history.

In their 25-12, 25-16, 25-10 decision, the Scots had some big performances. Cassady Sager had six kills in the second set and 13 for the match. After getting nine kills in the first set, Makenna Belcher finished with 10, as well as three aces. Kendall Stover had five kills in the third set and 10 for the match, while Ashlynn Belcher also had three aces.

