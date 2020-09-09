Highland boys busy on soccer field

By Rob Hamilton

Highland’s boys’ soccer team tied River Valley 1-1 in a game played Tuesday evening.

Dylan Thomas scored a goal for the Scots six minutes into the contest, but the Vikings tied it up on a penalty kick late in the second half. Cale Everroad turned away a dozen RV shots from goal, while both Aiden Ward and Jack Chaffee were credited with strong defensive games.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, the Scots took a 6-0 win over Lakewood.

The score was only 1-0 after the first half on a goal by Thomas. However, Highland added five goals in the second half. Xavier Privette scored twice, while Ward, Thomas Cruz and Austin Smith all added scores. Everroad got his first shutout of the year, recording five saves in the process.

Highland fell to Franklin Heights on Wednesday, Sept. 2, with Privette scoring the team’s lone goal.

On Monday, Aug. 31, the team was edged 5-3 by Galion. The team trailed 2-1 at the half and remained close at 4-3 with 12 minutes to go, but couldn’t get over the hump. Smith had a hat trick in the contest to account for the Scot scoring.

