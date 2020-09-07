Highland hosts CC invitational

For the first time in eight years, Highland hosted a cross country invitational.

Taking place on Saturday, the meet was held on a course running around the school and community park and, according to Scot coach Rich Williams, included features such as a path mowed through a field near the high school, a loop around the pond in the park and a workout on the hills in their woods. Williams added that this meet will become an annual event and the school hopes to include several more teams next year.

In the seven-team boys’ race, Fredericktown took first place with 31 points, while Highland was second with 71.

Joel Roberts led the team by placing third in 17:08.61, while Hunter Bolton took sixth in 17:23.46. Aaron Gannon claimed 12th in 18:01.84, Caleb Wetzel finished 22nd in 18:32.15 and Kaden Miller took 31st in 18:55.45. Tucker Tague was 40th in 19:23.43 and Corban Benedict finished 44th in 19:31.74.

Also, Grath Garee was 58th, Daniel Grandstaff was 63rd and Andrew Ward was 65th.

In the girls’ meet, which also had seven teams, Big Walnut took first place overall. Highland took fifth in the competition with 107 points, only two behind fourth-place Centerburg.

Lauren Garber ran seventh for the Scots in 21:33.23, while Mia White was 10th in 21:49.02 and Jade Disbennett placed 11th in 22:02.57. Shelby Conley claimed 52nd in 27:13.69, Greer Orr ran 53rd in 27:19.95, Hannah Wagner was 55th in 27:27.77 and Kelsea Whisman placed 58th in 28:04.8.

Also, Madison Howard was 63rd.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington cross country teams ran at the Westerville North Classic on Saturday, with the girls placing eighth and the boys taking ninth.

Loey Hallabrin finished third for the girls in 20:13 to pace her team, while Morgan White took 19th in 21:57. Gracie Meade finished 42nd in 23:22, Hazel Jolliff took 46th in 23:40 and Marlo Young placed 54th in 26:01. Also, Maddie Brehm claimed 55th in 27:10.

For the boys’ team, Mason White claimed second place in 16:37.7. Michael Rose was 49th in 19:09.7, while Devin Gheen took 57th in 20:07 and Austin Henthorn was 61st in 20:44. Jimi Hallabrin was 67th in 25:20 and Sam West took 70th in 26:35.

Also, Bryce Moodispaugh ran 88th in 27:34.

Mia White approaches the finish line for the Highland girls’ cross country team.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

