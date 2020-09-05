Northmor edged by EK

The Northmor football team wound up on the short end of the scoreboard in a defensive battle at East Knox Friday.

While the team’s defense forced three Bulldog turnovers, the offense was outgunned 286-141 as the team fell by a 13-0 score.

Neither team had lit up the scoreboard through three quarters of play, but East Knox tallied two touchdowns in the final four minutes of play to earn the win, dropping Northmor to 1-1 on the year. Friday’s game was the Golden Knights’ first league game of the year.

Max Lower finished with 72 yards on the ground and also caught three balls for 18 yards. Quarterback Marcus Cortez completed nine passes for 52 yards, with C.J. Stoney and Trenton Ramos both adding a pair of receptions each.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.

