MG teams top field at home XC meet Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Mount Gilead hosted four other cross country teams on Tuesday and got wins by both teams on the afternoon.

The girls’ squad finished with 28 points, while second-place Fredericktown finished with 51. Following were Cardington (70), Centerburg (75) and Marysville (129).

Allison Johnson won the race for MG, taking first place in 18:16.33. Emily Hanft took second in 20:08.53, Michaela McGill ran fourth in 20:37.02 and Olivia Millisor took seventh in 21:23.38 to all place in the top 10. Selia Shipman claimed 15th place in 23:55.58, Karley Wallace took 18th in 24:32.12 and Rebeka Clark was 28:56.36 to round out the team’s top seven.

Also, Meaghan Clapper was 47th and Amber Snow was 63rd.

For Cardington, Loey Hallabrin placed sixth in 21:20.98 to lead the way. Morgan White finished 11th in 23:03.44 and Gracie Meade took 12th in 23:22.9. Hazel Jolliff placed 19th in 25:19.54, Marlo Young ran 31st in 27:46.93 and Maddie Brehm finished 39th in 28:51.89.

The boys’ team for Mount Gilead finished with 28 points, to Fredericktown’s 37. Centerburg had 87 for third place, Cardington was fourth with 109 and Marysville took fifth with 127.

Michael Snopik’s time of 16:55.96 was good for second place, while Brett Shipman was right behind him, running third in 16:56.09. Eric Mowery took sixth in 17:48.64, while Reed Supplee claimed eighth in 18:19.36 and Parker Bartlett finished ninth in 18:35.74. Ethan Kemp placed 10th in 18:40.04 and Seamus Walsh finished 13th in 19:07.61.

Also, Colson Chapman was 16th, Cole Hershner was 18th, Bradley Butcher was 23rd, Philip Emberg was 27th, Tyler Knight was 28th, Luke Fraizer was 30th, Levi Baer was 31st, Nathan Smith was 39th, Quade Harris was 48th, Colt Hedrick was 49th, Mason Kidwell was 54th, Ethan Honzo was 57th, Samuel Baer was 60th, Joshua Davis was 65th, Joel Conrad was 70th and Landon Spoon was 80th.

Cardington’s Mason White finished fifth overall with a time of 17:26.73. Michael Rose ran 19th in 19:47.03 and Devin Gheen took 35th in 20:57.57. Kaleb Meade ran 37th in 21:02.63, while Austin Henthorne placed 52nd in 22:12.31 and Jimi Hallabrin took 68th in 24:59.83. Ryan Clinger placed 77th in 26:34.33.

Also, Sam Miller was 83rd and Bryce Moodispaugh was 84th.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS