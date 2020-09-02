Highland girls beat Galion in soccer

By Rob Hamilton

On Monday, the Highland girls’ soccer team cruised past Galion to claim a 10-1 win to improve to 1-1-1 on the season.

The score was 7-0 at the half in the Scot win. Emma Hinkle had a hat trick for the team, scoring three goals, while both Izzy Arnett-Tomasek and Destiny Carpenter added two and Peyton Carpenter, Amarie Morgan and Jada Mullins all had one score.

