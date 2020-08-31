Northmor wins opening game

Northmor dominated the first half of their home football game with Grandview Heights on Friday night and wound up claiming a 34-0 win.

The game was set up last week to take the place of Mount Gilead as Northmor’s opening-week opponent, as the Indians had to back out of their first two games due to a reported COVID-19 case.

While they didn’t know if they would have a game until Thursday afternoon, as it was dependent on Franklin County moving from being considered a Red county to either Orange of Yellow, the Golden Knights definitely looked ready to play, as they erupted for three touchdowns in the opening period.

Max Lower got things started with a three-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion to give Northmor an 8-0 lead. Marcus Cortez then hit Andrew Armrose for a five-yard scoring pass and Lower added another two-point conversion. Cortez would also score with his legs, running the ball into the end zone from 23 yards out.

Leading 22-0 after eight minutes, the Golden Knights then got a 65-yard touchdown from Lower and an 18-yard scoring run from Garrett Corwin to add 12 points to their lead.

Northmor held a 292-78 advantage in total yards, with 240 of that total coming on the ground. Lower ran for 124 yards and Cortez added 60. The quarterback also completed six passes for 52 yards, with Armrose, Lower and Trenton Ramos all recording two catches.

