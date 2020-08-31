Northmor boys’ XC wins at Colonel Crawford

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Northmor boys’ cross country team claimed victory Saturday at the 14-team Colonel Crawford Invitational.

The Golden Knights finished with 72 points to edge second-place Upper Sandusky, who finished with 79.

Ryan Lehman was 11th in 18:51.46 to lead Northmor, while Kooper Keen followed in 12th with a time of 18:52.99. Lucas Weaver finished 14th in 18:59.43, Bryce Cooper took 16th in 19:04.82 and Griffin Healea ran 19th in 19:14.3. T.J. Diehl placed 20th in 19:16.34, while Connor Radojcsics took 25th in 19:32.75.

Also, Jed Adams was 56th, Dylan Amens was 66th, Grant Bentley was 100th and Tyler Parsons was 110th.

Cardington also was in the race and placed fifth as a team. The Pirates were led by race winner Mason White, who took first in 16:52.94. Mike Rose was 23rd in 19:25.12, Devin Gheen ran 34th in 20:13.24 and Kaleb Meade took 47th in 20:42.37. Austin Henthorn claimed 77th in 22:43.77 and Ryan Clinger finished 93rd in 23:52.28, while Bryce Moodispaugh was 117th in 27:01.24.

Also, Sam West was 118th and James Hallabrin was 119th.

Colonel Crawford won the nine-team girls’ race, while Northmor took third place and Cardington was fourth.

Lauren Johnson led Northmor by placing 14th in 22:04.96, while Riley Johnson was 16th in 22:19.97 and Julia Kanagy placed 17th in 22:22.81. Olivia Goodson ran 22nd in 23:17.99 and Emilee Jordan placed 27th in 23:39.95. Maddison Yaussy took 33rd in 24:09.52 and Kristie Wright placed 41st in 24:41.78.

Also, Sydney Kelley was 48th, Kinsey Hale was 62nd, Hannah Kanagy was 68th, Haley Dille was 75th and Kelbie McDonald was 89th.

Cardington’s Louie Hallabrin led her team by running seventh in 21:16.48. Morgan White took 15th in 22:12.85 and Gracie Meade finished 30th in 23:48.85. Hazel Jolliff placed 39th in 24:33.63, Marlo Young finished 63rd in 26:42.09 and Madison Brehm finished 74th in 28:01.83.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team won a quad meet against Ashland, Lexington and Ontario on Saturday, scoring 38 points to beat Ashland by one and Lexington by 11.

Michael Snopik led the Indians by finishing second in 16:56. Eric Mowery took sixth in 17:51 and Brett Shipman was seventh in 17:52. Reed Supplee placed ninth in 18:02 and Parker Bartlett ran 14th in 18:22. Ethan Kemp took 21st in 19:00, while Seamus Walsh placed 26th in 19:18.

Also, Colson Chapman was 32nd, Cole Hershner was 35th, Phil Emberg was 36th, Bradley Butcher was 38th, Luke Fraizer was 44th, Tyler Knight was 50th, Nathan Smith was 51st, Mason Kidwell was 60th, Quade Harris was 62nd, Colt Hedrick was 64th, Sam Baer was 82nd, Josh Davis was 83rd and Landon Spoon was 84th.

The girls’ team finished second to Division II state power Lexington, scoring 61 points to narrowly edge Ontario for that place.

Allison Johnson led the way by running second in 19:06. Emily Hanft took sixth in 20:43 and Michaela McGill ran ninth in 20:57. Olivia Millisor claimed 19th in 22:42 and Selia Shipman finished 25th in 24:17. Karley Wallace placed 27th in 24:39 and Rebeka Clark was 49th in 28:45.

Also, Meaghan Clapper was 52nd.

