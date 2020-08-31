Bonnette gets milestone in win

By Rob Hamilton

On Saturday, not only did the Cardington volleyball team improve to 3-0 on the season, but also had a senior captain reach a milestone.

In defeating Norwalk 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15, the Pirates had Kyleigh Bonnette surpass the 2000-assist mark. She currently has 2015 after that day.

“She was at 1999 and dumped for a kill,” said coach Ryan Treese. “Shows you that she is in the game and not all about the record.”

The coach also noted that Liz Long served 31 times in the match, including getting the team out to a 13-0 lead in the third set. Audrey Brininger finished with 21 kills, 13 digs and four aces. He added that Madison Linkous had some key kills and that defensive specialist Kayleigh Ufferman had 14 digs and played an almost-perfect game at her position.

Highland Scots

Highland improved to 3-0 in volleyball after defeating Big Walnut by scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-18 on Saturday.

Makenna Belcher finished the day with 11 kills, 13 digs and was 28-of-28 in serve reception with 18 perfect. Kendall Stover had 12 kills and 15 digs, while Brylinn Tuggle added 12 digs. Also, Ashlynn Belcher tallied nine kills and 16 assists and Zoya Winkelfoos finished with 16 assists.

