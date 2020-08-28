Cardington tops Freddies in volleyball

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington improved to 2-0 on the season and picked up their first league win on Thursday when they traveled to Fredericktown and came away with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-19 win.

The Pirates got 13 kills by Audrey Brininger, while Izzy Wickline added seven along with eight blocks and Liz Long tallied six. Long, Maddie Linkous and Cadie Long all had three aces in the match. Kyleigh Bonnette contributed 30 assists towards the win.

