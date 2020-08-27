Highland tops in second KMAC golf meet

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland claimed first place when the KMAC held its second of three league meets in golf on Wednesday at Apple Valley Golf Course.

The Scots finished with a team score of 340 to edge Centerburg by four shots. Fredericktown was next with 363 strokes and they were followed by Northmor (406), East Knox (416) and Cardington (457). Mount Gilead didn’t have a full team due to a golfer playing via double par pick-up rules and Danville doesn’t participate in golf.

Medalist honors went to Will Streby of Fredericktown, who shot 77 on the day. In winning the competition, Highland was able to boast four golfers in the top 10 overall in Drew Santo, Owen Mott, Luke Cain and Emerson Grassbaugh; while Northmor’s Grant Bentley and Mount Gilead’s Steven Street also earned top 10 finishes.

Following are the complete results of the second KMAC tournament.

Highland — 340

Drew Santo, 84

Owen Mott, 84

Luke Cain, 85

Emerson Grassbaugh, 87

Garrett Fitzpatrick, 94

Bryce Rinehart, 101

Centerburg — 344

Dalton Hall, 81

Reed Compton, 86

Levi Houck, 88

Dallas Cornett, 89

Landon Griffith, 94

Mick Mead, 99

Fredericktown — 363

Will Streby, 77

Ian Muka, 87

Alex Spaulding, 91

Brady Lester, 108

Tristen Werner, 111

Micah Bressi, 142

Northmor — 406

Grant Bentley, 85

Preston Harbolt, 99

Logan Mariotti, 104

Ryan Diehl, 118

East Knox — 416

Ryan Morton, 88

Dylan Reed, 103

Landon Spearman, 110

Aldric Bocock, 118

Aiden Keirns, 130

Cardington — 457

Eric Hamilton, 109

Silas Horton, 111

A.J. Hall, 116

Tyler Kintz, 121

Mount Gilead — No team score

Steven Street, 87

Graham Sherbourne, 103

Maddie Hursey, 119

Rusty Benson, 140

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS