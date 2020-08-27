Highland tops in second KMAC golf meet

By Rob Hamilton
Highland claimed first place when the KMAC held its second of three league meets in golf on Wednesday at Apple Valley Golf Course.
The Scots finished with a team score of 340 to edge Centerburg by four shots. Fredericktown was next with 363 strokes and they were followed by Northmor (406), East Knox (416) and Cardington (457). Mount Gilead didn’t have a full team due to a golfer playing via double par pick-up rules and Danville doesn’t participate in golf.
Medalist honors went to Will Streby of Fredericktown, who shot 77 on the day. In winning the competition, Highland was able to boast four golfers in the top 10 overall in Drew Santo, Owen Mott, Luke Cain and Emerson Grassbaugh; while Northmor’s Grant Bentley and Mount Gilead’s Steven Street also earned top 10 finishes.
Following are the complete results of the second KMAC tournament.
Highland — 340
Drew Santo, 84
Owen Mott, 84
Luke Cain, 85
Emerson Grassbaugh, 87
Garrett Fitzpatrick, 94
Bryce Rinehart, 101
Centerburg — 344
Dalton Hall, 81
Reed Compton, 86
Levi Houck, 88
Dallas Cornett, 89
Landon Griffith, 94
Mick Mead, 99
Fredericktown — 363
Will Streby, 77
Ian Muka, 87
Alex Spaulding, 91
Brady Lester, 108
Tristen Werner, 111
Micah Bressi, 142
Northmor — 406
Grant Bentley, 85
Preston Harbolt, 99
Logan Mariotti, 104
Ryan Diehl, 118
East Knox — 416
Ryan Morton, 88
Dylan Reed, 103
Landon Spearman, 110
Aldric Bocock, 118
Aiden Keirns, 130
Cardington — 457
Eric Hamilton, 109
Silas Horton, 111
A.J. Hall, 116
Tyler Kintz, 121
Mount Gilead — No team score
Steven Street, 87
Graham Sherbourne, 103
Maddie Hursey, 119
Rusty Benson, 140
