KMAC announces admission protocols for fall

The KMAC is announcing the admissions protocols for all fall sports for 2020.

In agreeing to the following information, the KMAC schools wanted to be consistent in the admission to sporting events at each school. We were considerate of different size stadiums/gyms as well as meeting the Ohio Health Department order limiting the seating capacity to 15 percent of the fixed permanent seating at each school. We are also doing our best to ensure every participant in a sporting event has the ability to have a parent or loved one at each game.

Varsity football – each visiting school player and cheerleader will be given one voucher good for one ticket. The remaining seating will be allotted per home school preference.

All other fall sports — both high school and middle/junior high cchool – each visiting school player and cheerleader will be given two vouchers good for a total of two tickets. The remaining seating will be allotted per home school preference.

Ticket prices – all fall events will have a price of $5 per ticket. This is a decrease in the price for an adult admission however, it is an increase in student admission. The reason for this change is we believe more adults will be attending than students. We also want to limit the amount of time people are standing in line getting change and to make it easier and faster for our ticket takers.

Please remember we are also practicing social distancing at all of our events. Masks are also required per the Ohio Health Department order.

Information received from KMAC Commissioner Barry Wolf.

