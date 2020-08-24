Volleyball teams start season

The Highland volleyball team got off to a good start in the 2020 season with a 3-0 win over host Licking Valley.

In claiming a 25-10, 25-3, 25-13 over a team that went 15-9 last year, while returning the majority of their players, the Scots got nine kills and four aces from Kendall Stover. Ashlynn Belcher finished with five aces, four kills and 12 assists, while both Makenna Belcher and Cassady Sagar added five kills each. Also, Abby Eusey tallied four kills and three blocks and Zoya Winkelfoos picked up eight assists.

The team will begin KMAC play at home against East Knox on Thursday.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington traveled to Pleasant to open their volleyball season and came away with a 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12 win in the contest.

The Pirates had a balanced attack in earning the win. Izzy Wickline led the way with 14 kills and four blocks, while Audrey Brininger added 12 kills and 18 digs. Maddie Linkous had seven kills and was solid at the serving line. Kyleigh Bonnette finished with 47 assists and Cadie Long tallied 20 digs and was solid in serve reception.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS