Highland, Northmor claim golf wins

Highland and Northmor both claimed boys’ golf wins over Cardington in a match hosted by Twin Lakes on Wednesday.

Highland won by a 164-221 margin, while Northmor took a 193-221 decision.

Drew Santo was the match medalist for the Scots and had the best overall score on the day. He shot 39. Emerson Grassbaugh followed with a 40, while Garrett Fitzpatrick had a round of 42. Owen Mott shot 43, Luke Cain scored 45 and Bryce Rinehart had 46 strokes to round out the team’s scores.

In the Northmor-Cardington match-up, Grant Bentley of the Golden Knights shot 42 to earn medalist honors. Ethan Branch scored 47 and Logan Mariotti had a round of 50. Also, Preston Harbolt shot 54 and Ryan Diehl scored 62.

For Cardington, A.J. Hall’s round of 52 led the team, while Eric Hamilton shot 53 and Tyler Kintz scored 56. Also, Silas Horton had a round of 60, Brad West shot 74 and Devonn Howard finished with 77 shots.

Highland Scots

On Monday, Highland claimed a golf win over Mount Gilead. The Scots scored 178, while MG didn’t have a full team.

Highland was led by match medalist Owen Mott, who shot 41. Emerson Grassbaugh shot 42, while Drew Santo had a round of 46 and Bryce Rinehart shot 49. Also, Luke Cain shot 52 and Garrett Fitzpatrick scored 59.

Steven Street led the Indians by shooting 48. Graham Sherbourne scored 58 and Maddison Hursey shot 61 for the team.

